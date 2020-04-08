Comparing Akero Therapeutics (AKRO) & Its Peers

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKRO) is one of 606 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Akero Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Akero Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akero Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Akero Therapeutics Competitors -2,380.69% -221.76% -31.35%

This table compares Akero Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Akero Therapeutics N/A -$43.76 million -7.23 Akero Therapeutics Competitors $2.14 billion $269.54 million -0.17

Akero Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Akero Therapeutics. Akero Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Akero Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akero Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Akero Therapeutics Competitors 6428 17382 33823 1352 2.51

Akero Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $32.33, suggesting a potential upside of 54.26%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 61.30%. Given Akero Therapeutics’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Akero Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.4% of Akero Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease. The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2018. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

