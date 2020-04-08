Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 139,294 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,262,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 139,294 shares during the period. Graco comprises approximately 2.1% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 1.34% of Graco worth $110,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth $96,722,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,090,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,669 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at $20,968,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,446,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,231,000 after buying an additional 306,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 495,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,745,000 after buying an additional 164,679 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GGG traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.48. 741,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,712. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.43 and a 1-year high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.49 and a 200-day moving average of $49.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.61 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 34.45%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Graco’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

In related news, Director William J. Carroll sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,009,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,582.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard J. Moreau sold 102,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $5,409,969.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,306.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 389,886 shares of company stock valued at $21,167,849. 4.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

