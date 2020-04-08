Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 50,818 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 29.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 220,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50,818 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $29,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Nordson by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Nordson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Nordson by 252.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 192,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,316,000 after acquiring an additional 137,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Nordson by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,769,000 after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded up $4.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.34. 226,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,081. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $96.46 and a 12-month high of $180.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $494.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.96 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Nordson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.17.

In other Nordson news, Director Michael F. Hilton sold 17,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.02, for a total transaction of $2,981,904.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 3,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total value of $495,895.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,931.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.