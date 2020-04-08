Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 9,502 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,665,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises about 2.0% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Paychex worth $104,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 5.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 363,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,053,000 after buying an additional 17,421 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 225,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth $3,856,000. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAYX has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Paychex stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,171,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,353. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paychex news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,275.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $4,294,545.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,772.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

