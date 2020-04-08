Confluence Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 211,245 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $18,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,581,611,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,103,419 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,130,603,000 after acquiring an additional 72,529 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,969,925 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $992,175,000 after acquiring an additional 149,491 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $858,681,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in American Express by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,361,131 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $791,897,000 after acquiring an additional 167,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Express from $137.50 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.15.

AXP traded up $4.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,120,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,256,879. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.38. The company has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $2,301,948.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.