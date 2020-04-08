Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 11,272 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $35,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,292,724,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in United Technologies by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,820,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,896,000 after buying an additional 1,885,713 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in United Technologies by 7,504.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,138,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,438,000 after buying an additional 1,123,106 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in United Technologies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,034,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,251,543,000 after buying an additional 1,022,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in United Technologies by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,173,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,523,634,000 after buying an additional 782,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,102,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,818,818. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.82 and its 200 day moving average is $137.83. The stock has a market cap of $74.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $158.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.80.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

