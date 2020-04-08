Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $108.37 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,632,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for 2.1% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $108,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,416,210,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,249,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,213,000 after purchasing an additional 210,742 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,800,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,528,000 after purchasing an additional 140,524 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,286,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,995,000 after acquiring an additional 441,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $583,948,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.22. 4,265,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,723,981. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.58. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CMO John W. Kooyman sold 21,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $1,625,371.02. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,209.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $50,356.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,956.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,357 shares of company stock worth $20,759,105. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

