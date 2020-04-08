Confluence Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $52,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $2,754,179,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 29,736.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,732 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,324,000 after purchasing an additional 772,021 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,474,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,933,263,000 after acquiring an additional 663,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded up $11.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,686,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,502,748. The company has a market cap of $238.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $273.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.08. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

In other news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,115. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,324,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,349,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 393,088 shares of company stock worth $126,046,303 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $316.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.26.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

