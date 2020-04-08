Confluence Investment Management LLC Makes New $26.07 Million Investment in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 354,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,070,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Dollar Tree at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 28,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 18,447 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 74,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after buying an additional 15,278 shares in the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

DLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.59.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 500 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $37,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,663.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $2.98 on Wednesday, reaching $79.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,425,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,828. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $119.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

See Also: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.