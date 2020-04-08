Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 13,240 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,409,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial comprises 1.1% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Fidelity National Financial worth $59,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Shares of FNF stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,737,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $49.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

FNF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.95.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.