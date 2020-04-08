Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 21,276 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,118,233 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,276 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $53,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Guggenheim increased their price target on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded TJX Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on TJX Companies from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.57.

NYSE TJX traded up $2.43 on Wednesday, reaching $49.11. The company had a trading volume of 9,144,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,515,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.41 and its 200 day moving average is $57.86. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

