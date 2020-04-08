Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,030,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $4.31 on Wednesday, reaching $1,372.06. 780,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,820. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00. The firm has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,517.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1,860.31.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $22.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 66.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $1,700.00 to $1,225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,225.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,434.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,882.73.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

