Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 11,192 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,192 shares during the period. Linde comprises about 2.3% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Linde worth $121,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,882,740,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,984,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,696,526,000 after purchasing an additional 256,343 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,597,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,406,462,000 after purchasing an additional 230,568 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Linde by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,015,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $854,840,000 after buying an additional 99,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its position in Linde by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 2,562,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $545,639,000 after purchasing an additional 142,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $7.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.94. 2,495,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,769,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $227.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.70.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th.

In other news, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 3,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.13 per share, for a total transaction of $519,390.00. Also, Director Franz Fehrenbach bought 1,400 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.72 per share, with a total value of $222,208.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,095.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Linde from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Linde from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Pareto Securities upgraded Linde to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.73.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

