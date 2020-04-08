Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 197,419 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 795,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 197,419 shares during the period. Tiffany & Co. makes up about 2.0% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Tiffany & Co. worth $103,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TIF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.89.

Shares of NYSE TIF traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,382,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,133. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.28. Tiffany & Co. has a 52-week low of $78.60 and a 52-week high of $134.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.23%. Tiffany & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.