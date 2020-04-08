Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 2,894 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 272,156 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $22,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in shares of Nike by 16.8% during the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 7,335 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in shares of Nike by 7.1% during the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 18,601 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the first quarter worth $312,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the first quarter worth $625,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Nike by 44.4% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 30,881 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $11,138,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,500 shares of company stock worth $14,859,100. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.30. 6,639,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,782,922. The company has a market capitalization of $122.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.72 and a 200 day moving average of $93.31.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Nike from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nike in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Nike from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.13.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

