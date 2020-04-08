Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 5,782 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,216,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,782 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 1.56% of SL Green Realty worth $52,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock traded up $2.54 on Wednesday, hitting $48.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,946,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. SL Green Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $96.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.64.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($1.52). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $218.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.14 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 16.86%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SLG shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.58.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

