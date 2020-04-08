Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 992,462 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 66.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,825 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 992,462 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of NXP Semiconductors worth $40,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $129.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.58.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $7.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.58. 4,220,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,596,318. NXP Semiconductors NV has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $139.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.74, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.46.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

