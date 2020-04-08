Confluence Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,051,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,240 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.37% of Brown & Brown worth $38,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 12,396 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth about $4,263,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 897.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 60,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

In other news, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $216,567.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BRO traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.20. 1,506,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.62 and a 12-month high of $48.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.55. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.