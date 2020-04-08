Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) Cut to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank lowered Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen raised their price target on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Capital One Financial downgraded Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

Shares of VLRS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.98. The stock had a trading volume of 907,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,041. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07. The company has a market capitalization of $393.62 million, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $13.45.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a return on equity of 60.90% and a net margin of 7.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the third quarter worth approximately $11,266,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,235,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,296,000 after purchasing an additional 586,048 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 746.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 176,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 155,264 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,555,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

