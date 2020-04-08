CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corepoint Lodging Inc is a real-estate investment trust. It focused on select-service midscale and upper-midscale lodging. The company owns a diverse portfolio of hotels. Corepoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CPLG. ValuEngine lowered CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of CorePoint Lodging in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CorePoint Lodging stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,024. The company has a market cap of $184.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.70. CorePoint Lodging has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.01.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.14 million. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. As a group, analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPLG. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 244.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 14.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

