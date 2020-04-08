Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Holdings Increased by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,918 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,525 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Corning by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 144,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. increased its position in shares of Corning by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $20.57. 5,015,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,076,203. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.42.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

