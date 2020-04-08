Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) was downgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Corporacion America Airports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporacion America Airports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of NYSE CAAP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.15. 597,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,883. Corporacion America Airports has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.42). Corporacion America Airports had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Corporacion America Airports in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Marathon Asset Management LP boosted its position in Corporacion America Airports by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP now owns 465,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 39,584 shares during the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC boosted its position in Corporacion America Airports by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,200,000 after buying an additional 154,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Corporacion America Airports in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 142,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

About Corporacion America Airports

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

