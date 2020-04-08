Corus Entertainment (CJREF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS: CJREF):
- 4/2/2020 – Corus Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $9.00 to $5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/2/2020 – Corus Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $6.50 to $3.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/2/2020 – Corus Entertainment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/30/2020 – Corus Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $4.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/19/2020 – Corus Entertainment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of CJREF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 181,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Corus Entertainment Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $372.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.69.
Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $353.81 million during the quarter.
