Corus Entertainment (CJREF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS: CJREF):

4/2/2020 – Corus Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $9.00 to $5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Corus Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $6.50 to $3.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Corus Entertainment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Corus Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $4.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Corus Entertainment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CJREF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 181,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Corus Entertainment Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $372.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.69.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $353.81 million during the quarter.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

