CoTrader Hits Market Capitalization of $505,466.21 (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. CoTrader has a total market cap of $505,466.21 and approximately $19,969.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoTrader token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. In the last week, CoTrader has traded 51.4% higher against the dollar.

About CoTrader

CoTrader (COT) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,728,056,896 tokens. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com

CoTrader Token Trading

CoTrader can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

