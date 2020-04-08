Covesting (COV) One Day Trading Volume Tops $30,337.00

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 7th. Covesting has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $30,337.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covesting token can now be purchased for $0.0918 or 0.00001282 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Kucoin and IDEX. In the last seven days, Covesting has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013930 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $185.85 or 0.02595816 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00203861 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00048582 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00038302 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Covesting

Covesting’s launch date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . Covesting’s official website is covesting.io

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

