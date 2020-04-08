CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.23. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 249,789 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of CPI Aerostructures from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 106,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 259,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 39,869 shares during the period.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

