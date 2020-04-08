CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth Inc PLC (LON:CYN) to Issue GBX 1.26 Dividend

CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth Inc PLC (LON:CYN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON CYN traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 56.50 ($0.74). 63,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,920. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 65.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 80.92. CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth has a twelve month low of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 114.44 ($1.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87.

About CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

