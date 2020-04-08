CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth Inc PLC (LON:CYN) to Issue GBX 1.26 Dividend

CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth Inc PLC (LON:CYN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON CYN traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 56.50 ($0.74). 63,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,920. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 65.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 80.92. CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth has a twelve month low of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 114.44 ($1.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87.
About CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth
