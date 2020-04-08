CRD-B (OTCMKTS:CRD.B) Shares Up 7.7%

CRD-B (OTCMKTS:CRD.B)’s stock price shot up 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.65 and last traded at $6.43, 7,600 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 55% from the average session volume of 16,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.86.

CRD-B Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRD.B)

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

