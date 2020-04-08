Cream (CRM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.00

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Cryptohub and YoBit. In the last seven days, Cream has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cream has a market cap of $17,772.35 and approximately $7.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.56 or 0.00998028 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00054925 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00032600 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00237629 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00172133 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007092 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00060005 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Cream

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, BiteBTC and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

