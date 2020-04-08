Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Trading 16.9% Higher

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC)’s stock price traded up 16.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $259.90 and last traded at $252.21, 414,493 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 84% from the average session volume of 224,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.83.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Credit Acceptance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered Credit Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $448.00 to $419.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $357.00.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $348.83 and a 200 day moving average of $420.35. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 35.47 and a quick ratio of 35.47.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $385.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.34 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 44.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 20.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Booth acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $400.75 per share, with a total value of $300,562.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 5,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.78, for a total value of $1,244,832.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,939,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,103,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,003 and have sold 222,788 shares valued at $87,057,261. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 156.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at $1,431,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 16.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.