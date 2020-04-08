Credit Intelligence Ltd (ASX:CI1) to Issue $0.00 Interim Dividend

Credit Intelligence Ltd (ASX:CI1) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, April 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.001 per share on Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $12.31 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.56. Credit Intelligence has a twelve month low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of A$0.04 ($0.03).

In other news, insider Anthony (Tony) Ho 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. Also, insider Ka Sek (Jimmie) Wong purchased 1,215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,805.00 ($23,265.96).

