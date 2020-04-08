Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

CS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Societe Generale upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BNP Paribas cut Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

NYSE:CS traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $8.39. 4,853,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,172,708. Credit Suisse Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 9.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 64,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 267,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 15,578 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,362,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 166,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth $22,540,111,000. 2.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.