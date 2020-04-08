Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stake Boosted by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC increased its stake in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 598.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,930 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Crowdstrike were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,713,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,846. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Black sold 1,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $76,067.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 728,628 shares of company stock valued at $41,139,556 over the last 90 days.

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Crowdstrike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.32.

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.32. 4,336,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,782,341. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.87. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.80 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.