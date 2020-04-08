CryptoAds Marketplace (CRAD) Trading 14.3% Higher This Week

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 7th. CryptoAds Marketplace has a total market capitalization of $91,908.37 and approximately $125,471.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoAds Marketplace token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and VinDAX. In the last week, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $184.67 or 0.02575623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00203890 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00048389 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00038076 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000185 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace Token Profile

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 tokens. The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official website is cryptoads.exchange . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official message board is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4

Buying and Selling CryptoAds Marketplace

CryptoAds Marketplace can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoAds Marketplace should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

