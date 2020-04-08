Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cubic Corporation is the parent company of two major business segments: defense and transportation. The Cubic Defense Applications group is a world leader in realistic combat training systems, mission support services and defense electronics. Cubic Transportation Systems designs and manufactures automatic fare collection systems for public transit authorities. Cubic Transportation Systems designs, manufactures and integrates automatic fare collection systems for public transit projects throughout the world. This includes rail, bus and parking lot systems. The company supplies contactless smart cards; magnetic stripe cards; device software; and transit hardware including gates, ticket machines and card readers. Cubic Defense Applications provides realistic live combat training systems for military forces as well as virtual training systems, constructive simulation support, force modernization, battle command training and education and engineering & technical support. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cubic from $76.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cubic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cubic in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cubic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

NYSE:CUB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.90. 443,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.37. Cubic has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $75.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.64.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Cubic had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $328.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cubic will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans acquired 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.46 per share, with a total value of $252,637.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,356 shares in the company, valued at $397,255.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce G. Blakley sold 4,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $168,924.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cubic in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Cubic in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cubic by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cubic by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Cubic in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

