CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.75 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary new medicines for important human diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, arhalofenate, is being developed for the treatment of gout. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Newark, California. “

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CBAY. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.44.

NASDAQ:CBAY traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,312. The company has a market capitalization of $103.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.03. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 11.51, a current ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.85.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,769,000. Boxer Capital LLC increased its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,347,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 355,463 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 94,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,746,000. 85.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.