CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen raised CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered CyrusOne from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.65.

Shares of CyrusOne stock traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $61.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,573. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.63. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $79.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

In other news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $304,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,487,743. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $6,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,351 shares in the company, valued at $11,212,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,598 shares of company stock worth $8,123,370 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

