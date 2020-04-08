Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Equities analysts expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to announce sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.50 billion and the lowest is $1.08 billion. Darden Restaurants reported sales of $2.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year sales of $7.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $9.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.81 billion to $9.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on DRI. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $139.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $829,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 135,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,764,000 after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DRI stock traded up $6.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,523,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,617. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

