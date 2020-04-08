DATA 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $138,808.00 (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One DATA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, DDEX and Kucoin. Over the last week, DATA has traded up 3% against the dollar. DATA has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and $138,808.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.67 or 0.02575623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00203890 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00048389 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00038076 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About DATA

DATA was first traded on January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,212,493,344 tokens. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official website is data.eco

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, UEX, Bibox, Huobi, Kucoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

