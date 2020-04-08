DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) Trading 15.2% Higher

Shares of DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) traded up 15.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.53, 189,302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 89% from the average session volume of 100,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded DavidsTea from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get DavidsTea alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DavidsTea stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,062 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.74% of DavidsTea worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DavidsTea Company Profile (NASDAQ:DTEA)

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers approximately 135 loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts, and accessories; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes. It provides loose-leaf tea in white, green, oolong, black, pu'erh, mate, rooibos, and herbal tea categories.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for DavidsTea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DavidsTea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.