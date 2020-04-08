DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.68% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

Get DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.46.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.84. The company had a trading volume of 223,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,441. The company has a market capitalization of $429.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.35. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,244,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,367,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,735,000 after buying an additional 758,725 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,495,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,102,000 after buying an additional 705,529 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 372,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 9,494 shares during the period. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (DBVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.