DecentBet (DBET) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $46.00

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One DecentBet token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, LATOKEN and YoBit. In the last week, DecentBet has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. DecentBet has a total market cap of $242,671.86 and approximately $46.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.81 or 0.02575998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00204455 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00048262 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00038082 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

DecentBet Token Profile

DecentBet launched on September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bancor Network, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

