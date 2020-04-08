Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Receives $172.65 Average PT from Analysts

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.65.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America raised Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,066,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.12. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $181.99. The firm has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,859,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,188,395,000 after buying an additional 276,536 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $741,905,000 after purchasing an additional 109,722 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $624,150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Deere & Company by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,875,000 after purchasing an additional 171,162 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,529,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,557,000 after purchasing an additional 571,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.