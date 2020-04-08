Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.70. Delta Apparel shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 21,700 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $95.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.03 million.

In related news, Director James Bradley Campbell purchased 2,000 shares of Delta Apparel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $31,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,182.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Deborah H. Merrill purchased 5,000 shares of Delta Apparel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Delta Apparel by 702.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Delta Apparel in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in Delta Apparel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000.

Delta Apparel Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.