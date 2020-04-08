Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Denison Mines Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.32. Denison Mines shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 800,000 shares.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Denison Mines by 392.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60,782 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Denison Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Denison Mines by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 97,867 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its position in Denison Mines by 10,095.4% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,110,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company with focuses in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Its projects primarily includes the Wheeler River, the Waterbury, the Midwest, the McClean Lake and Mill, and the Hook-Carter that covers approximately 320,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.

