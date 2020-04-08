Dero Price Reaches $0.30 (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last week, Dero has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00004132 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. Dero has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and $434,846.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000124 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,611,632 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dero

Dero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

