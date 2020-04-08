DeviantCoin (DEV) Achieves Market Cap of $260,094.25

DeviantCoin (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 60.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last week, DeviantCoin has traded up 38.8% against the dollar. One DeviantCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. DeviantCoin has a market cap of $260,094.25 and approximately $1,779.00 worth of DeviantCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DeviantCoin

DeviantCoin (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. DeviantCoin’s total supply is 26,265,541 coins and its circulating supply is 26,265,441 coins. DeviantCoin’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeviantCoin is deviantcoin.io . The Reddit community for DeviantCoin is /r/DeviantCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DeviantCoin Coin Trading

DeviantCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeviantCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeviantCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeviantCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

