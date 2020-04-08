DeviantCoin (DEV) Trading 64.8% Higher Over Last Week

DeviantCoin (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last seven days, DeviantCoin has traded 64.8% higher against the dollar. DeviantCoin has a market capitalization of $298,254.25 and $1,346.00 worth of DeviantCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeviantCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeviantCoin Profile

DeviantCoin (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. DeviantCoin’s total supply is 26,284,045 coins and its circulating supply is 26,283,945 coins. DeviantCoin’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeviantCoin is deviantcoin.io . The Reddit community for DeviantCoin is /r/DeviantCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DeviantCoin Coin Trading

DeviantCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeviantCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeviantCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeviantCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

