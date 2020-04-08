Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) will post ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Devon Energy posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 152.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DVN. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from to in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from to in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

DVN stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.71. The company had a trading volume of 14,760,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,267,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average of $20.51. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $35.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,918 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,587 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Tradition Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 25,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,405 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

