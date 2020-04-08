Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Equities analysts expect Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) to report sales of $1.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $762.00 million to $1.60 billion. Devon Energy reported sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full-year sales of $4.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $6.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $6.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Devon Energy.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DVN. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.71. 14,760,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,267,623. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.90. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $35.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Devon Energy (DVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.